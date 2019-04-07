A new forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush will be released this summer.

The stamp is a portrait of Bush painted by artist Michael J. Deas.

The U.S. postal service will have the first-day-of-issue ceremony on the former President's birthday - June 12.

The USPS statement called the 41st President an "advocate for public service" and said he "guided the United States through the end of the Cold War and drove the creation of a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait in the Persian Gulf War."

The stamp is now available for pre-order.