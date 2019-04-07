ORLANDO, Fla. — Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated today with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s inland.

While there could be a stray storm inland this afternoon, coverage will be far less than what occurred yesterday.

Sunday’s highs will rival temperatures we haven’t seen since last October

Saturday turned out to be a stormy evening

Feeling like summer

Favorable boating conditions are slated today with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. In the surf zone, the waves will be poor for use of a surfboard. The rip current risk remains moderate.

While there could be a stray storm inland this afternoon, coverage will be less than what occurred yesterday. Anything that develops would be driven by daytime heating, fading this evening as storms drift west following the seabreeze collision.

Tonight, patchy clouds and fog will develop as lows fall to the mid- to upper 60s. It will be an unsettled start to the work week with increasing moisture giving way to scattered rain and embedded thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will bring a slightly higher rain chance as a cold front approaches.

Only a slight cool-down will be found in its wake; plan on a quick return to mid-to upper 80s for the remainder of the work week.

SURF FORECAST

Boaters will have good conditions Sunday, with seas 2-3 feet and a light southeasterly wind. Surfers will find poor conditions, with an east-southeasterly windswell.

The rip current threat is moderate for Sunday, with Atlantic water temps in the mid-60s to low 70s.

