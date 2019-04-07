DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s been a busy weekend for lifeguards in Daytona Beach. On Saturday 34 people were rescued from the ocean alone. The red warning flag is flying high again on Sunday.

Lifeguards on full alert, the red warning flag up, cars not allowed on the beach, and choppy conditions are putting a damper on Kayla Crawford’s spring break from Indiana.

“Pretty sad, and it sucks,” the disappointed spring breaker said.

And it’s been a rough few days not just for the Crawfords, but for the beaches of Volusia County.

“We got here Thursday and we have been wanting to go," Crawford said. "So, the little one has been wanting to go anyways.”

Captain Mike Berard with Volusia County Beach Safety said he is telling people a red flag does not mean to stay out of the water, but it does mean to be cautious and don’t be afraid to ask a lifeguard questions you may have regarding your safety.

“That just lets the public know it’s safer too swim in front of a lifeguard," Berard said. "Keep an eye on small children and stay where they can firmly touch bottoms at all times.”

The Randazzo’s are Volusia County locals who know all the warning signs. On a day like today, even they know it’s best to admire the views rather than put on a swimsuit.

“Yea so the numbers aren’t surprising I have seen it even higher on weekends," Randazzo said while walking his dog. "Tourists just come down to enjoy the beach, and it looks normal but there’s those riptides that you don’t see and it’s not unexpected.”

So while it may be surfs up for the surfers, it needs to be feet down on the ground for swimmers.