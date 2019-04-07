APOPKA, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in a retention pond in Apopka Saturday night, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they arrived to a retention pond near State Road 414 and Overland Road just before 7 p.m.

According to a news release, the 47-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the pond.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the woman or her cause of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further details are available at this time.