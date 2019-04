DeLAND, Fla. — A fire at the Budget Hotel in DeLand Saturday night forced several people to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The flames were reported just after 8 p.m. at the hotel just off Interstate 4.

Multiple rooms were damaged by the flames.

Three people suffered smoke inhalation, according to authorities. There were no other injuries.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames a short time later.

The fire is under investigation.