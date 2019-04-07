ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A investigation is underway after Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they discovered a badly decomposed body in a wooded area Sunday.

Deputies responded the wooded area near Cady Way Trail between Forsyth Road and Metric Drive in Winter Park around 2:45 p.m.

According to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the body found was in “advanced decomposition.”

Authorities have not yet identified the body.

No further details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.