WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park High School band director accused of child sex crimes has bonded out of the Orange County jail.

Police say they found cell video of him with former student

Police are working with FDLE on the investigation

Christopher Blackmer bonded out of jail early Saturday morning. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Winter Park Police arrested Blackmer, 47, on charges of possession of child pornography and sexual performance by a child Friday morning. The arrest came after an anonymous witness sent them screenshots of messages Blackmer had sent on Instagram.

He's been teaching at Winter Park High School since 2013.

That led police investigators to get a search warrant for Blackmer’s iPhone and laptop.

According to the arrest report on his iPhone investigators found videos Blackmer allegedly made of himself performing sex acts on a teenage boy.

Blackmer’s next-door neighbor Jason Norfleet reacting with disbelief.

"I mean he was like the nicest guy," said Norfleet. "I’m completely surprised, shocked.

"It’s a bit unnerving, because you know my kids they walk to school, they can just go right across the street from here, it’s unnerving but you know I’m glad that God kept them, kept us."

Meanwhile, Winter Park High Principal Matt Arnold said Blackmer had actually been out of the school on administrative leave since January because of an internal investigation.

"Please know we take all allegations seriously, and the safety of our students is my top priority."