ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Both directions of State Road 520 in Orange County were shut down Saturday morning due to a brush fire.

As of late Saturday afternoon, there were still a couple fire trucks watching out for hot spots, but the fire has been contained. Florida Highway Patrol says the roadways are open again.

The highway was shut down just south of State Road 528 (Beachline).

It started around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, but it's unclear what started it.

A Florida Forestry aircraft also helped out.