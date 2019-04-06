LAKELAND, Fla. — A walk through the Sun 'n Fun International Fly-in and Expo in Lakeland is like taking a walk through history.

Sun n' Fun eexpo happening in Lakeland through Sunday

The XP-82 is a new addition to the aircrafts this year

Attendees can see many other WWII fighter planes at the expo

A new addition this year to the dozens of aircraft on display is the XP-82 Twin Mustang. It's the only one still flying in the world.

"It has two fuel lodges, one wing set, and it's one mean airplane coming right at the end of World War II," said Greg Gibson, Air Show Director.

Tom Rilley and his team have put all of their energy into keeping this rare piece of history in the air.

It's an aviation jigsaw puzzle as Rilley has pulled parts from all over the western hemisphere in order to refurbish the plane by hand. When he found it a couple of years ago, parts of it were completely missing.

You can see the XP-82 and many other WWII fighter planes at the expo. It continues through Sunday.