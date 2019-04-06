The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning about a Fisher-Price baby sleeper.

The Safety Commission said parents should stop using the Rock 'N Play Infant Swing when infants begin to roll over. According to the commission, 10 infants have died so far on the swing.

The infants, who were 3 months or older, rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, the commission said. The warning did not elaborate on what caused the infants' death.

The latest death was reported last month, said Patty Davis, a spokeswoman with CPSC. It's unclear when the other deaths took place.

The CPSC is recommending the public to stop using the sleeper if their children are 3 months old or "as soon as an infant exhibits rollover capabilities."

Fisher-Price issued a statement on Twitter saying in part, "Fisher-Price and every one of our employees take the responsibility of being part of your family seriously, and we are committed to earning that trust every day."