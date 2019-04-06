A new weekly flower market blossomed Saturday on Buffalo’s west side.

Petrichor Flora on Brayton Street features a wide variety of fresh cut flowers as well as pre-made floral arrangements, just in time for spring.

Every Saturday from now until Mother’s Day weekend, bouquets are available for pick-up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Owner Denis Guerin said some unexpected flowers can really brighten a person’s day.

"Especially after a long winter. They really need color, they need vibrancy and something natural,” he said. “That will really wake them up and get them ready to take on the summer."

A full service floral shop is also expected to open at the site for Mother’s Day weekend.