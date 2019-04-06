ORLANDO, Fla. — Patchy fog this morning will burn off quickly, and our early April sun is expected to heat us just as fast.

High pressure building to our north is bringing us a southerly flow today, and is set to not only drag in the heat, but also the moisture. We’re forecasting highs close to 90 with dew points well into the 60s.

We’ll be watching the sea breezes move inland later this afternoon, and the collision could spark an isolated shower or store. Our preview of summer sticks around tomorrow as well.

High pressure to our north swung our wind out of the south overnight, ushering in muggy dew points and pushing highs near 90 degrees both today and tomorrow.

This April preview of summer also includes sea breeze movement and the potential for isolated inland showers and storms. Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon, rain coverage is a very low 20-percent.

We’ll keep sun around Sunday, but bump rain coverage to 30-percent. This is still low and most of us stay precip free. A developing trough, or extended area of low pressure over the central U.S. slides in our direction early next week. We’re back into the mid to upper 80s Monday, but with afternoon rain coverage increasing to 40-percent.

Our highest rain chance slides in Monday night into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday are only slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’re back to very warm and mostly sunny conditions Wednesday through the end of the week.

SURF FORECAST

An east to east-southeast wind swell and wave heights of two to three feet will create poor to fair surfing conditions Saturday.

Hot temps may have you finding relief with a swim in the Atlantic, but ocean conditions over the weekend will unfortunately keep our rip current risk in the moderate category.

