BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. -- Big economic news drew rounds of applause in Brunswick County, the fastest growing county in state.

Gov. Roy Cooper revealed the company Pacon Manufacturing Corporation is bringing nearly 300 new jobs to the county. The company is also investing over $37 million in the project.

State officials say this is a good boost for the area.

"We've been making a big push for rural economic development by emphasizing the positives of rural North Carolina: the open spaces, the lower cost of living, the kind of quality of people who live there," Gov. Cooper said.

The average salary for these manufacturing jobs will be a little over $31,000. County officials expect to start seeing people on the ground in the next 60 days.