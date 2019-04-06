TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County sheriff's office has renamed its newest bloodhound after its original name was linked to a leading general in Nazi Germany.

The sheriff's office pushed out images of this dog on their social media introducing Rommel. But comments online quickly questioned the move.

Erwin Rommel was a World War II German field marshal.

Hours later, the agency announced the dog has been renamed Scout, adding that the dog's handler had named the pup after a childhood pet.

The new post welcomed Scout to the agency.