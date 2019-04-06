LAKELAND, Fla. — The family who has been fighting for change within Polk County Fire Rescue after their loved one died in a house fire in November has now notified the agency that it intends to file a lawsuit.

The niece of Lorretta Pickard said her family decided after much prayer to pursue a lawsuit because they want to make sure this never happens again.

Attorney Chris Borzell filed the notice of intent to initiate litigation on March 29, on behalf of James Arthur Pickard, Loretta’s husband, and their two children, Sharon Rose Bush, and James Leroy Pickard. The defendant listed was Polk County Fire Rescue.

The victim’s niece, Amber Addison said the family believes firefighters and the dispatcher failed her Aunt. Pickard was on the phone with the dispatcher while the firefighters were outside her home. The firefighters never came inside to rescue her, stating in subsequent investigations with supervisors it was too dangerous to enter.

“We want to make sure our county is safe and we feel this is the best way to go about it to get our county’s attention and let them know that we’re not going away. That we want changes,” said Amber Addison.

The former captain at the center of the ongoing investigation, James Williams, resigned in March when he was facing termination. An internal investigation revealed he was snapchatting during the fire that claimed Lorretta Pickard’s life and he admitted to taking videos at other fire scenes, which is against county policy. He also said he deleted the other videos and declined to give his phone to his supervisors.

“These are the people you listen to but these people are snap chatting while a woman dies. These people have offenses on them or at least allegations on them that make you cringe. This is unacceptable. This has to be changed. We have to make our county safe. Something has to be done about this and we’re doing our best as a family to make that happen,” Addison said.

Mianne Nelson, the Director of Communications for Polk County, said the county will not comment on pending litigation.

The notice of intent to initiate litigation sent to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office alleges “the 911 operator, under the authority of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, failed to properly instruct the decedent and communicate to responding emergency personnel which caused Lorretta Pickard’s death.

Carrie Horstman, from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office sent this statement in response to the notice.

“This lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office and our members is without merit and is frivolous. The allegations made by the lawyer are not true. Our emergency communications members followed our high accreditation standards, complied with our general orders, and followed industry best practices while taking the call and dispatching the call. We will not “settle” this lawsuit and we will vigorously defend our members in court and at trial.

Addison disagreed.

“How is your standard not to urge a person out of a home. A burning home. I don’t understand that. They changed their policies and we got a phone call apologizing to us but now you’re stating that you weren’t at fault .Then what were you apologizing for and why did you need to change your policies if there was nothing wrong with them,” Addison questioned.

Borzell said they are at the beginning stages of investigation and are doing what’s legally require to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family is seeking damages for the loss of Lorretta Pickard’s companionship and protection, and for the husband’s mental pain and suffering, medical and funeral expenses, as well as future loss of support and services.

The county has hired an outside agency to conduct a review of the fire that killed Lorretta Pickard.

Nelson said that review should be completed around the end of the April.