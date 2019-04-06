ORLANDO, Fla. — A 55-year-old Orlando pizza delivery driver remained behind bars Saturday after she was accused of flashing a gun at a woman who complained about her habit of feeding stray cats.

Saunders put loose cat food on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of West South Street at 6:45 a.m. March 30. That's when a resident told her to stop because it was luring sick cats, a report says.

Saunders pulled out a black handgun and made a profane statement that made the woman “in fear of her life,” the warrant said. Then Saunders drove away in an silver 2004 Nissan Altima.

Lisa Maureen Saunders was arrested and charged with threatening a woman with a gun. (Orange County Jail)

The alleged victim said the feedings have been an ongoing problem for the past few months. She’s worried neighborhood children will catch illnesses from the sick cats.

The woman told police the armed cat feeder also delivers pizza.

An investigator talked to a manager at a pizza restaurant and asked if a driver puts out cat food in local neighborhoods.

“The manager said ‘Yes, it’s Lisa.’ The manager said ‘Lisa’ has been putting cat food around the city for stray cats for approximately two years,’” the affidavit said.

The alleged victim identified Saunders from a photo lineup.

Saunders is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.