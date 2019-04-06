ORLANDO, Fla. — A 32-year-old man accused in the rape and murder of a woman in Orange County nearly eight years ago was arrested Friday in Jacksonville.

Jose Molina Mejia’s arrest was announced by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Katharine Zafra, 36, was found on the side of a road on Oct. 2, 2011. Media reports say her body was discovered near Mokoma Drive and Oakridge Road.

“Years of hard work and diligence lead to yesterday's arrest in Jacksonville,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. Additional details were not available.

Zafra was described in her obituary as a loving mother of two children. She was born in Newark, New Jersey.

Jose Molina Mejia was arrested Friday in Jacksonville. (Orange Co. Jail)