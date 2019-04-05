WINTER PARK, Fla. — Police have arrested the Winter Park High School band director, accusing him of having child pornography.

Winter Park High band director Christopher Blackmer arrested

Police say they found cell video of him with former student

Police are working with FDLE on the investigation

Winter Park Police say Christopher Blackmer, 47, had video on his phone from 2014, which shows him engaging in sex acts with a teenager.

Police say they learned about the video when they began investigating whether Blackmer was sending inappropriate messages and images involving a former student at the school.

A tipster brought some of the inappropriate messages, found on the social media sites Instagram and Tumblr, to the attention of police. Witness interviews helped confirm that the people in the videos with Blackmer were underage at the time they were taken, police say.

Blackmer was arrested Friday morning. Police say there is still an open and active investigation, and that they are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Orange County Public Schools said in a statement that Blackmer had been on administrative leave since January 31, when police first spoke to him. He's been teaching at Winter Park High School since 2013.