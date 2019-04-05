KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One of Central Florida’s busiest highways is a lot cleaner after dozens of volunteers helped tidy it up Friday morning for National Volunteer Month.

The more than 50 volunteers made up of Florida Technical College students and members of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce cleaned a one-mile stretch of U.S. 192.

"I am really proud of them," Florida Technical College president Dr. James Mike Burkett said. "They showed the spirit of their community, not only the ones from Kissimmee. Most of our students live close to the campuses where they go to school and this is happening all across the state."

"I just like to maintain everything looking cute and help remind other people just have to make everything look beautiful for our future," said Yesenia Laracuente, a FTC cosmetology student.

Burkett said they adopted the stretch of highway from Fortune and Shakerag roads to help with FDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway campaign. He said the goal is not only to make the city shine brighter but for the students to make the business connections they will need once they graduate.

"For them, especially, with us partnering with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, this becomes a great networking event for them as well," Burkett said. "They get to interact with business leaders from the community and people who may be their employer for them some day."

The volunteers were able to collect 17 bags of trash in Kissimmee.