ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died Thursday night in Orange County following a vehicle crash that injured multiple people, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the Avalon Park community around North Avalon Park Boulevard and Perdido Drive around 6:50 p.m.

Authorities say there were two vehicles involved, and multiple people were taken to an area hospital.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No further details are available yet. Spectrum News 13 is working to get you the latest information.