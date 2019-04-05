KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The second launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, has a new date and time, according to the Air Force.

The launch will now take place Tuesday, and the window will open at 6:36 p.m. ET, the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base tweeted Friday morning. The tweet was deleted a few minutes later.

The Falcon Heavy was rolled out to Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, and a "static fire" test was scheduled for Friday.

SpaceX conducts the test firings to determine whether the 27 engines are ready for launch. Their static fire tests typically take place a few days before a launch, though they don't say exactly how far in advance of a launch they'll take place.

It's unknown whether SpaceX will reschedule Friday's static fire test.

This will be the first launch of a Falcon Heavy with a paying customer. On board is the large, 13,000-pound satellite for Arabsat , a Saudi Arabian company. The Falcon Heavy will deliver the Lockheed Martin -built satellite to orbit, where it will deliver TV, internet, and mobile phone services to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to try to recover all three first-stage boosters after launch. One booster will land on the company's drone ship in the Atlantic, while the other two will come down on landing pads at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Thousands were expected to come to the Space Coast to catch the launch and the landings, because it had been scheduled for a weekend evening.

Just as with last year's maiden flight of the Falcon Heavy, traffic is expected to be an issue with this Falcon Heavy launch. Kennedy Space Center and Port Canaveral are warning drivers to arrive early.