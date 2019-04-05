NORTH CAROLINA -- Regulators fined North Carolina retailers more than $20,000 this week for overcharging customers.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection caught a Target in Gastonia overcharging on 12 percent of items during a recent surprise inspection.

Inspectors went back two more times. On both visits, scanning errors caused excessive charges on nearly five percent of items.

The Target is one of seven businesses fined this week for excessive price scanner errors. Regulators will continue inspecting, and potentially fining a store every 60 days until it meets a two percent or less error rate. Customers are advised to keep track of listed prices.

Complete list of fines issued this week for price-scanning errors, according to NCDACP: