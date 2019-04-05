NORTH CAROLINA -- Regulators fined North Carolina retailers more than $20,000 this week for overcharging customers.
- They caught a Target in Gastonia overcharging on 12 percent of items
- The Target is one of seven businesses fined this week
- Customers are advised to keep track of listed prices
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection caught a Target in Gastonia overcharging on 12 percent of items during a recent surprise inspection.
Inspectors went back two more times. On both visits, scanning errors caused excessive charges on nearly five percent of items.
The Target is one of seven businesses fined this week for excessive price scanner errors. Regulators will continue inspecting, and potentially fining a store every 60 days until it meets a two percent or less error rate. Customers are advised to keep track of listed prices.
Complete list of fines issued this week for price-scanning errors, according to NCDACP:
(Brunswick) Walmart #2772 at 1675 N. Howe St., Southport, has paid $840 in penalties. An initial inspection in October found an error rate of 3 percent based on three overcharges in a 100- item lot. A second inspection in November found an error rate of 2.67 percent based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in January.
(Buncombe) Advance Auto #7008 at 1151 Smokey Park Highway, Candler, paid $1,530 in penalties. An initial inspection in December found an error rate of 18 percent based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. A second inspection in January found an error rate of 12.67 percent, based on 38 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.
(Catawba) Tractor Supply #458 at 3250 U.S. 70 E., Newton, has paid $2,625 in penalties. An initial inspection in December found an error rate of 14 percent based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. A second inspection in January found an 8 percent error rate based on 24 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March.
(Gaston) Target #2565 at 425 Cox Road, Gastonia, has paid $1,740 in penalties and was fined an additional $1,760. An initial inspection in November found an error rate of 12 percent based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A second inspection in January found an error rate of 4.67 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot, and a third inspection in March found an error rate of 4.67 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.
(Pender) Dollar General #2767 at 105 U.S. 117, Burgaw, has paid $11,535 in penalties. An initial inspection in February 2018 found an error rate of 6 percent based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A second inspection in March 2018 found an error rate of 2.33 percent based on seven overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in May found an error rate of 5.33 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A fourth inspection in July found an error rate of 3 percent based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. A fifth inspection in November found an error rate of 5 percent based on 15 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A sixth inspection in January found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March.
(Surry) Dollar General #11123 at 650 S. Key St., Pilot Mountain, has paid $660 in penalties. An initial inspection in January found an error rate of 8 percent based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A second inspection in February found an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.
(Wake) Family Dollar #9329 at 2001 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, has paid $1,440 in penalties. An initial inspection in December found an error rate of 8 percent based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A second inspection in January found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.
