PALM COAST, Fla. -- There was extra security at all Flagler County schools Friday after deputies say a teenager posted a threatening video on social media, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Because of this threat we had extra deputies assigned to Flagler Palm Coast High School and the other schools were put on a higher alert," Sheriff Rick Staley said.

A concerned mother alerted the Sheriff's Office of the threat. She showed them a Snapchat video of ammunition with the caption "I’m ready to shoot up the school."

Deputies were able to trace the video back to a 17-year-old student at Flagler Palm Coast High School.

When confronted about the video, the student admitted to posting it, saying it was just a joke. However the teen is no stranger to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office noted that he was convicted of sexual battery on a minor in 2014.

"This kid, in my opinion, has all the indicators of something of a kid that is in trouble, has probably some mental health issues, what could be indicators of becoming more and more violent," Staley said. "So we are very thankful that this witness notified us."

The teenager was arrested and Baker acted due to comments he made during the screening process. Once medically cleared, he will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.

"It’s my hope that the court system will deal with him heavily, maybe even charge him as an adult, based on his prior history," Staley said. "He needs to be put away, he needs to get the help that he needs before he can do something much more violent."

Deputies spoke with the teen’s father who stated that there were no firearms or ammunition in the residence. However, Staley wants parents to be aware of what their kids are posting online.

"It’s time for parents to be parents," Staley said. "They need to sit down with their kids, they need to tell them that there is certain language, certain behavior that you cannot do today. There are serious consequences if you do."

When a rep for Flagler Schools was asked why the teen was allowed to return after his prior conviction, they said they did not know and provided this statement.​

The teen will be placed on leave while the investigation into this incident is underway.