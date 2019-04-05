SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department has launched a new approach to broaden their outreach.

Sanford Police trying new way to reach more residents

1st of series of meetings were held at a school Thursday night

Officers hope more outreach will build relationships, trust

Instead of reaching out to residents by police precinct, it's now targeting political districts.

The department hopes to broaden its reach to include more residents.

"One of the things we always talk about is trust, and it’s so fragile. So for us, it is important to make sure we are building that trust and building on things we have already done so the community understands that we are here to assist them to make sure that they remain safe," Police Chief Cecil E. Smith said.

Officers were at Sanford Middle School on Thursday night in District 2 for the first of these new meetings, which give residents a chance to form relationships with the department and officers a way to build trust.

Other departments such as Parks and Recreation and Community Engagement are invited to the meetings.

"The participation and goals of the community are one and the same, and that is enhancing and increasing services in the community, trying to identify the gaps and seeing if we can fill them," said Andrew Thomas, Sanford's community relations and neighborhood engagement director.

"We do Coffee with a Cop, we do Sweet Tea with the Chief, we do Breaking Bread with the Chief, but in each of these things, it's just me and part of my command staff. This gives the community an opportunity to see police officers or interact with these officers get their phone numbers be able to interchange or have those conversations with them when things are taking place, and that is extremely important," Smith said.

The police department will participate in meetings in each district. The next meeting is in District 1 on May 16. A location is still being decided.