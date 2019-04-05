PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A yearlong economic impact study is giving Pasco County its first detailed look into how it benefits from tourism.

965,000 visited Pasco County last year, study finds

Visitors spent $436,216,500, generated $615M impact

For every 129 visitors, 1 job was created, for 7,480 jobs

More Pasco County stories

"It was really eye-opening to show the actual value of tourism for Pasco County," county Tourism Director Adam Thomas said.

According to the study, conducted by Downs & St. Germain Research, 965,000 people visited Pasco last year. They spent $436,216,500 and generated a total of $615 million in economic impact.

"They're coming to visit friends and family. They're coming to do attractions. They're coming for boating, fishing, scalloping, the Advent Health Center Ice, so they're coming for sports tourism," Thomas said. "But they're also coming to get away, relax, and unwind from the hustle and bustle of major metropolis areas."

The study also determined that for every 129 visitors, one job was created in the county, for a total of 7,480 jobs. Pasco collected $57,561,300 in sales tax from tourism efforts, saving Pasco residents an average of $294 per household, the researchers found.

A specific type of tourist

This is the first study of its kind for the county. The tourism bureau, recently rebranded as "Florida's Sports Coast," and Thomas said data from the study can help the county better position itself to reach its target demographic.

"We are really honed in on thrill-seekers, outdoor and adventure travelers who are looking for a product and a destination like ours," Thomas said.

There was no shortage of tourists in the Wesley Chapel area last weekend as USA Hockey's 2019 Disabled Hockey Festival got underway at Advent Health Center Ice. The second weekend of the festival is underway.

Nadra Humphrey traveled from Pittsburgh to support her home team and cheer on her son, who's a player. It's not her first time at the festival, which is held in a different location every year, but she is new to Pasco.

"We've been staying in hotels and going to restaurants," Humphrey said. "We have gotten out a little bit. We'd like to go shopping. Seems like a nice town."

Just the beginning

USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Section Chair J.J. O'Connor said it can be hard to estimate exactly how many attendees the festival will draw in a given year, but he expected anywhere from 2,000 to 2,500 to show up this year.

"It's big, it's got four sheets, and we need a big facility to be able to host this event. As well as, you know: Who doesn't want to come to sunny Florida, Pasco County?" O'Connor said.

Although the numbers are encouraging, Thomas said there is still work to be done.

"We're competing with some really big markets and really big destinations to the south via Tampa or Pinellas or even Sarasota or Bradenton, for that matter," Thomas said. "We have a lot of catching up to do. They're in the billions of economic growth and economic impact. We're still in the hundreds of millions of economic impact and economic growth."