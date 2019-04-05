ORLANDO, Fla. — Clouds have thickened and showers have returned to the forecast. Some morning showers and embedded thunder will be followed by scattered storms this afternoon, driven by the inland-moving seabreeze.

With winds from the south, highs will climb to the mid-80s.

A few storms this afternoon may produce brief downpours and gusty winds, but activity will diminish this evening.

A summer-like pattern will take over this weekend, as southerly flow continues to pump in warmth and higher humidity. This will set the stage for a stray shower or storm both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

However, the bigger feature to this weekend’s weather will be the rising temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. A few inland spots may even come close to 90 degrees.

A better chance for rain will come with a cold front early in the upcoming work week.

SURF FORECAST

Favorable beach and boating conditions are anticipated today, although the east northeast breeze may still be breezy at times, ranging between 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be in the range of 3 to 4 feet. The rip current risk remains moderate in the surf zone.

