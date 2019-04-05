The New York State Legislature just passed a plastic bag ban in the budget and now Assemblywoman Pat Fahy is pushing for it to include restaurants.

Under the ban, which is scheduled to go into effect in March, bags for take-out and leftovers are exempt.

Fahy said a lot of bags are used by restaurants for this purpose and they shouldn't get a pass.

Under the new law, local counties can also impose a 5-cent fee on paper bags.

Fahy is pushing a second bill that would allow businesses to keep a portion of the fee on paper bags in counties that approve one.