HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man found sleeping on a stranger's porch with a loaded shotgun Thursday morning is facing multiple charges.

According to Haines City Police , a resident renting the Haines City house arrived home shortly after 8:30 a.m. and found a man sleeping on their front porch couch, covered with a blanket he had taken from a shed on the property.

Police identified the man as Gerius Demetric Adams, 26.

Adams was also found with a loaded shotgun with a jagged end that police said was shorter than the 16-inch minimum required by Florida law. They also said the serial number appeared to have been filed down and painted over.

Adams told investigators that he'd been drinking at a bar nearby and decided to walk home at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Adams said he was "very tired," so he walked onto the porch and went to sleep.

When asked about the firearm, Adams, a felon, said he knew he wasn't supposed to have it but "needed protection."

Adams was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of a weapon with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.