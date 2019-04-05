HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man found sleeping on a stranger's porch with a loaded shotgun Thursday morning is facing multiple charges.
- Man found asleep on stranger's front porch with loaded gun
- Gerius Demetric Adams faces multiple firearms charges
- Adams said he fell asleep on porch cause he was drunk, tired
According to Haines City Police, a resident renting the Haines City house arrived home shortly after 8:30 a.m. and found a man sleeping on their front porch couch, covered with a blanket he had taken from a shed on the property.
Police identified the man as Gerius Demetric Adams, 26.
Adams was also found with a loaded shotgun with a jagged end that police said was shorter than the 16-inch minimum required by Florida law. They also said the serial number appeared to have been filed down and painted over.
Adams told investigators that he'd been drinking at a bar nearby and decided to walk home at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Adams said he was "very tired," so he walked onto the porch and went to sleep.
When asked about the firearm, Adams, a felon, said he knew he wasn't supposed to have it but "needed protection."
Adams was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of a weapon with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.