MOORSEVILLE, N.C. – Lowe's announced Thursday that more than 200 jobs from a Charlotte facility will be cut.

The company says starting in May, its cross-dock terminal in north Charlotte will be operated by a third-party company.

Lowe's says it’s working to get new jobs for the Charlotte workers. The company also announced it's moving 600 workers from Wilkesboro to its corporate offices and moving 80 workers from Wilksboro to Winston-Salem.