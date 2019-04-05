A global financial organization is now calling Buffalo home.

London Stock Exchange Group, a British-based exchange and financial information company, has expanded to the Fountain Plaza downtown.

This expansion creates 30 new full-time jobs and reflects the company’s intent to invest $3.1 million to continue expanding in Buffalo.

"We are delighted to establish our office here and to build from that strong Buffalo culture and spirit which lines up so closely with our own,” said David Bartlett, site lead of the London Stock Exchange Group’s Buffalo office. “We are looking forward to working and growing alongside you and being a meaningful presence in this community for a long time to come."

“The expansion of the London Stock Exchange Group’s Yield Book team in Buffalo builds on the momentum of growth we have seen downtown,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “The global analytics and information services company will add 30 employees at its new location, with plans to hire more in the future. This investment will advance LSEG’s growth and success and continue to strengthen the economy of the city and the entire Western New York region.”

The Yield Book provides fixed-income analysis and data products and solutions and is part of LSEG’s Information Services branch.

LSEG has leased almost 15,000 square feet, leaving plenty of room to expand to 135 employees.