License-free freshwater fishing days, April 6-7

Bag limits and size restrictions still apply

On Saturday and Sunday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is allowing people to fish in freshwater without a license.

All bag limits and size restrictions still apply.

After you make your catch, you can submit a photo of it to FWC's Big Catch program.

