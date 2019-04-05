ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida's license-free freshwater fishing days begin this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is allowing people to fish in freshwater without a license.
All bag limits and size restrictions still apply.
After you make your catch, you can submit a photo of it to FWC's Big Catch program.
