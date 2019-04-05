ORLANDO, Fla. — Some cans of Hunt's tomato paste are being recalled because there's a possibility of mold in the can.

Conagra says it's recalling some six-ounce cans of Hunt's tomato paste with no salt added. The cans have a best by date of Oct. 16, 2020, and an item UPC of 00-0-27000-38807-5. The company says the cans were distributed for sale in the U.S., but lists no specific locations.

Conagra says after the final canning process, the final product may have been damaged. Conagra got reports of issues from consumers.

No other Hunt's products or Conagra Brands' products are impacted by the recall.

Conagra says it's making sure the recalled cans are removed from store shelves.

Consumers should either throw the cans away or bring them back to the store they originally bought it from. Anyone with questions can call Conagra at 1-888-280-0301 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the Hunt's website.