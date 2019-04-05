TAMPA, Fla. — The Croc Encounters Reptile Park and Wildlife Center will give you an even bigger appreciation of Florida predators. Here’s what you need to know before you visit.

1. Croc Encounters is a wildlife park that boasts guided tours, education, and close up encounters with a host of different reptiles.

2. All of their animals are rescues or surrendered pets that they’ve helped rehabilitate and home at their wildlife park.

3. You can interact with alligators, snapping turtles, tortoises and even meet their claim to fame: their 20-year-old alligator.

4. Croc Encounters is open seven days a week on Sundays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5. For more information, check out their website .