ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County firefighters battled an overnight fire at an abandoned plant nursery in the Orlando area.

Fire ignites at abandoned plant nursery in Orange County

Investigators still working to determine cause of fire

The fire broke out before midnight Thursday along Hiawasseee Road, north of Silver Star Road.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze was heavy and extended into the grass, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Video and photos tweeted by firefighters showed flames shooting high and smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters also clarified their earlier tweet that the fire was indeed at an abandoned plant nursery and not a day care facility.

#StructureFire at 4349 Hiawassee Road: Units were dispatched at 11:45 p.m. to an abandoned nursery with heavy fire & extensions to the grass. Fire is out & the Bureau of Fire & Arson Investigations has been requested. No injuries/transports. Units will remain o/s for firewatch. pic.twitter.com/kafjzhSzzq — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 5, 2019

No firefighters were injured. Meanwhile, crews stayed on scene overnight to check for flareups.

Orange County Fire Rescue requested the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations to step in to determine the circumstances behind the fire.

(Photo: Julie Gargotta/Spectrum News 13)