Chick-fil-A is getting support from the New York office of the American Civil Liberties Union and the United States Commission on Civil Rights in its now-abandoned intent to bring its sandwiches to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

“Government actors cannot officially silence speech or take punitive actions based on a person’s or private entity’s political viewpoints,” said Erika Lorshbough, an assistant director for legislative affairs with the NYCLU. “This First Amendment principle means that, as a public entity, the NFTA itself cannot base contracting decisions on the political views of a vendor. However, the First Amendment only applies to government action, not to a decision made by a private corporation such as an airport supplier or contractor.”

Last week, Delaware North, the vendor that provides food service at the airport, announced it was considering adding a Chick-fil-A inside the airport’s concourse as other restaurants were moving out.

Less than a day later, Assemblyman Sean Ryan, who spoke out in opposition to the chicken chain because of its history of funding anti-LGBTQ groups and opposition to same-sex marriage, announced that the deal was off.

“We hope in the future the NFTA will make every effort to contract with businesses that adhere to anti-discriminatory policies, and we’re confident another vendor who better represents the values of the Western New York community will replace Chick-fil-A as a part of this project in the very near future,” Ryan said at the time.

Now his opposition is receiving its own backlash.

The decision, from the NFTA and Delaware North, to move past Chick-fil-A based on the company’s donations is a violation of the First Amendment and is “contrary to the American tradition of respecting freedom of religious belief,” said Peter Kirsanow, commissioner of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. “Quite simply, because the Buffalo airport is funded by taxpayers and run by the government, vendors cannot be excluded based on their speech or their religious beliefs.”

He calls on the NFTA to reconsider, adding that he expects the restaurant chain to file a lawsuit against NFTA board members “in their official and personal capacities. I doubt the taxpayers of Buffalo will consider the legal fees and damages the NFTA will incur to be worth Board members’ exercise in political virtue.”

Buffalo isn’t alone in facing legal questions in relation to Chick-fil-A: Texas’ attorney general is examining whether the San Antonio City Council’s decision to prohibit the restaurant for establishing a presence in that city’s airport last week.