MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A bicyclist was killed Friday after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in Melbourne, according to police.

Bicyclist killed in crash in Melbourne

Crash involved vehicle on South Harbour City Boulevard

Crash under investigation

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. along South Harbour City Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found 60-year-old Willie Gainer with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.