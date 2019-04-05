PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. — The spring can bring even the greenest gardener out to clean up their yards. Larry Tucker wants people to take proper precautions in their gardens after hearing his story.

CDC: Nocardiosis bacteria can cause dangerous infections

Disease is rare, can be found in potting soil or water

Men are more likely to get infected that woman

"I'd grab a handful, pack it, I mean, potting soil was the last thing I ever thought about it," said Tucker, a Brevard County resident, who takes great pride in keeping his yard nice.

"I do a lot of hands-on, digging in the dirt," he said.

And most of the time, he wasn't wearing gloves.

Last August, Tucker said started feeling dizzy, and blacked out several times. He also was coughing a lot, was weak and often confused.

Tucker and his wife went to the hospital, and met with an infectious disease doctor. It turns out Tucker had masses on his brain and spine.

"It's an organism that's in the potting soil," Tucker's wife Cheryl said. "[The doctor] said it all comes from potting soil. 'There is an organism in it, and this is where this is all coming from.'"

The bacterial organism is Nocardiosis, which can enter the body through the lungs or an open wound.

According to the CDC, Nocardia infections are rare, with some 500 to 1,000 cases diagnosed each year.

Men are at greater risk of getting sick than women. And in 60 percent of the cases, the patients' immune system is already compromised in some way, such as taking corticosteroids, diabetes, cancer, or other illnesses.

It's recommended when using potting soil, or just gardening, wear shoes and gloves, and keep open wounds or cuts covered with clothing. A mask may also be needed.

The infection, like Tucker's did, can spread to the brain, and he experienced almost all of the symptoms. He was confined to a hospital bed for more than 5 months.

His wife of 30 years would return in anguish to their house after hospital visits.

"I would come home, and wonder if he was going to be dead when I go back," Cheryl said, tearing up.

Larry Tucker just got home this week. He's going through daily physical therapy to retrain his brain to walk again.

He's making progress, but doctors think it could take a year to get somewhat back to normal.

The couple is adamant in telling the world about their experience with something so unusual.

"Take it serious, because it's nothing to mess with," Cheryl said.

"I just can't believe it happened," Larry said, with tears in his eyes.