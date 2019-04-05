SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County judge on Friday denied convicted killer Allen Cashe's motion to take back his plea deal.

Circuit Judge John D. Galluzzo denied the request during a hearing at the Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford.

Cashe was sentenced to life in prison in January as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty.

Here is the motion Cashe filed. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/8SpIqdoueK — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) April 5, 2019

The Sanford man was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her son and shooting four others with an AK-47 on March 27, 2017.

Tina Herring and son Branden Christian died after prosecutors say Cashe shot her, her father, and her two young sons at her Sanford home. Cashe then went outside and shot two people he thought might be witnesses: a man walking down the street and a girl waiting at a bus stop.

He had originally pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder but changed his plea during a December 2018 hearing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.