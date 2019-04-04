CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Space X is a couple days from the historic second launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket, but first, the static fire test must happen at the pad.

The static fire test is a standard test preceding launches, and signals a launch date will be set soon.

The 230-foot tall Falcon Heavy, the first Block 5, was raised vertical Thursday, prepping for the test.

Once it happens, the 27 Merlin engines will roar to life in staggered ignitions to reduce the stress on the rocket and pad. But when liftoff happens, they will produce more than five million pounds of thrust.

This mission is to deliver the Arabsat 6A to orbit, which weighs a whopping 13,000 pounds.

Once operational, the satellite will provide telephone, internet, and TV service to areas of the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Space X will once again try landing attempts, as they got two out of three during Falcon Heavy Demo I last year — landing the pair of side booster cores simultaneously at the company's Landing Zones 1 and 2, a short distance from the launch pad.

In the meantime, the main booster core will come back to Earth and land on the unmanned drone ship several hundred miles out in the Atlantic.

Last year, it crashed into the ocean and damaged the drone ship.

If all three land successfully this time, it will be historic.

Right now this launch window is set for April 7 at 6:36 p.m. to 8:35 p.m.