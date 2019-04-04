Remington Arms has been slapped with more than two dozen citations at their Ilion plant.

The 27 violations of workplace safety and health standards from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration come after an employee’s fingertip was amputated while working on a broaching machine. The arms manufacturer faces more than $210,000 in penalties.

OSHA inspectors found numerous safety violations, including a lack of machine guarding and exposure to electrical, chemical and other hazards. The company was also cited for several health violations regarding first-aid training and appropriate protective clothing for employees working with corrosive chemicals.

Remington did not immediately return a request for comment.