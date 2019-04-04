ORLANDO, Fla. — The recent sun-filled pattern is about to be interrupted.

There were some chilly spots Thursday morning but temperatures are rising quickly.

Bright sunshine will return to Central Florida for another day, as temperatures climb into the low 80s. Coastal areas will cooler, in the 70s, with a breeze off the ocean.

Favorable beach and boating conditions are anticipated today, although the east northeast breeze may still be breezy at times, ranging between 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be in the range of 3 to 4 feet. The rip current risk remains moderate in the surf zone.

Some scattered clouds will be overhead as lows stay in the low to mid-60s.

Friday will feature some sun to start before clouds thicken leading to showers late in the day. This will cause an unsettled start to the weekend, but then the attention will then turn to the rising temperatures.

Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Both days could feature an afternoon shower, but a better chance for rain will come with a cold front early in the upcoming work week.

