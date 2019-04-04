WASHINGTON — After weeks of public scrutiny over reports of mold, leaks, vermin, and lead paint at privatized military housing across the country, military leaders are telling Congress what they’re doing about the situation.

Defense Department officials reassured lawmakers at a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday that they are already working to fix many of these issues, but it appears they still don’t fully understand the scale and scope of the problems.

“We don’t need them to sacrifice in their homes too -- they’re doing so much already,” said Shelley Kimball, the research director with Military Family Advisory Network .

Kimball is still analyzing responses from a nationwide survey that found 55 percent of families had a negative or very negative experience with privatized military housing.

“The next step for us is to code out all that data to understand the level of instances to see what is rising to the top and also look at the geographic locations,” Kimball explained.

Military leaders faced questions from lawmakers during a House Armed Services readiness subcommittee who want more answers on efforts to respond to these safety and health concerns.

“It’s very obvious to me that the principal problem here was the lack of attention to this issue,” said Rep. John Garamendi (D-California), the chairman of the subcommittee.

“We are talking personally to every single person in the Navy and Marine Corps who live in privatized housing,” said Thomas Modly, the Undersecretary of the Navy in response to questions from lawmakers.

Service officials say they have conducted tens of thousands of home visits in the last two months and are developing a new tenant bill of rights to create guidelines for families and contractors having to navigate housing disputes. They are also asking for more resources to further tackle the problems.

“We are going to look to restaff our housing offices that were cut during the course of personnel cuts during sequestration, we’ve decided that’s clearly a mistake we are asking for $31 million,” John Henderson, the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force told lawmakers.

While lawmakers vow to continue monitoring progress, advocates say they need to fully understand the lingering complaints in order to provide effective oversight.

“We can bring this information forward, then we bring it to the policymakers, the leadership, and then they’ll do their best to respond to that,” Kimball said.

The Military Family Advisory Network is preparing to release a full comprehensive report on their survey findings next month. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill say they plan to hold additional hearings on this topic over the next few months.