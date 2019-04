There’s new information in the court battle against Shoppingtown Mall’s owners.

A judge has ordered Moonbeam to pay $10 million in back taxes. This is part of a lawsuit filed by the owner of Macy's, which was forced to close operations at the mall.

DeWitt and Onondaga County officials have been trying to take control of the property.

That issue is still making its way through the court system as part of a separate case.