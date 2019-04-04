ORLANDO, Fla. — You may have seen these while driving around Orlando – metal utility boxes, transformed into works of art.

The boxes are not just popular graffiti. They’re a massive and popular project in the city of Orlando – and communities within the city limits have a chance to be part of it.

The Traffic Art Boxes are funded by neighborhood associations, who can get matching grants from the city to help with the cost. Then artists use the utility boxes that contain the electronics for the traffic lights as a canvas for amazing art.

On a drive around Orlando, we saw colorful cartoon characters, intricately-painted fish and birds, floral prints and abstracts with an Orlando flair.

The project started in some of Orlando’s core neighborhoods years ago and has spread out across the city. Some neighborhoods outside the city limits, like Pine Hills, have also added art boxes.

There is no comprehensive list or map for all of the traffic art boxes in Orlando. Some of the neighborhoods have listed their boxes, however, like the Mills 50 District, and the Gateway district, which includes the neighborhoods around Semoran Boulevard and the airport.

Individual neighborhood groups can submit an application for a Mayor’s Matching Grant to help fund traffic art boxes in their community. Ivanhoe Village Main Street is the latest district to get a grant: $2,500 to help finish three boxes that celebrate Ivanhoe Village’s cultural and history, according to the city’s website.

The grants are awarded twice a year. The next deadline is April 26. You can apply for one of the Mayor’s Matching Grants through the city of Orlando website.