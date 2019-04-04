SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Caspersen Beach and Venice Beach areas in Sarasota County are known as places to find fossilized shark teeth. Here are five things you need to know about the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World."

1. Caspersen Beach and the Venice Beach area are known to be the shark's tooth capital of the world, due to the tides and rocky beach it brings in an abundance of teeth and shells.

2. You can find all sorts, from tiger shark teeth, to great whites, some have even been known to find Megaladon teeth.

3. You can bring your own sifters or rent them in town at the local beach supply stores.

4. The park and beach area is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk. There is no fee to access the beach area, but parking fills up quick so be sure to get there early!

5. For more information, check out the website.