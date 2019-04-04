EUSTIS, Fla. — A fiery head-on crash involving five vehicles sent two people to a hospital early Thursday.

SR 44 shut down for several hours during morning rush hour

Pickup truck driver crossed into oncoming lane, troopers say

FHP: Hit 2 pickups, then 2 following vehicles hit crashed vehicles

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on State Road 44, near the intersection of Tanglewood Drive, in the Eustis area.

Troopers said a 2000 Ford pickup driven by 29-year-old Carlos Aguiar of Apopka was headed east on S.R. 44 at that time when for some reason, it drifted into the westbound lane.

Wayne Stone, 59, of Eustis was headed westbound on S.R. 44 and swerved his 2001 Toyota pickup to avoid Aguiar's Ford, but the vehicles collided, troopers said.

Aguiar's Ford pickup then struck a 2014 Chevrolet pickup behind Stone's head-on, and both of those pickups caught fire.

Two more westbound vehicles then struck the crashed vehicles.

Aguiar and Stone were airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center , Aguiar in critical condition and Stone in serious condition.

Christopher Peterson, 42; 35-year-old Oscar Olascoaga; and 29-year-old Hayden McCormick, all of DeLand, all had minor injuries.

The crash shut down a stretch of S.R. 44 for several hours.

Everyone was wearing seat belts, troopers say. The crash is under investigation, and charges are pending.