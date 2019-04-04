OCALA, Fla. — A proclamation from the Mayor of Ocala is causing some controversy.

Ocala mayoral proclamation for Confederate Memorial Day

City council president, others don't like the idea

The proclamation declares April 26 as Confederate Memorial Day.

Mayor Kent Guinn, who read the proclamation at a city council meeting Tuesday night, said the day is about honoring veterans.

Some other city leaders criticized the idea, including city council President Mary S. Rich.

"What’s the purpose of it?" asked Rich, who is black. "To remind us of what went on and it wasn’t all good?"

The Mayor says the United Daughters of the Confederacy requested the proclamation and that Marion County commissioners approved a similar one last month.