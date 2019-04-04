POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A competency hearing was postponed Thursday in Polk County for a 16-year-old accused of brutally beating another teen to death with a baseball bat.

Several motions will be discussed in court today, one of which is to see if Dillen Murray is fit to stand trial.

Murray is charged with first degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Giovanni Diaz, who was killed last year in Lake Wales.

Authorities said Murray beat his friend to death with a baseball bat after Diaz told Murray that he was in a relationship with a girl that Murray was in love with.