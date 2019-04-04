CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As Charlotte Area Transit works toward a new light rail line between Matthews and the airport, questions have been mounting regarding spending along the latest extension.

City leaders are not happy with available signs still hanging in the windows

CATS CEO says there are several people interested in the space

Federal dollars were used to build the facility, which comes with some technicalities for potential tenants

Charlotte City Council members wanted an explanation this week from CATS of why retail space at the bottom of two parking decks built as part of the light rail extension to UNC Charlotte still don't have tenants.

Councilmembers Greg Phipps, who represents the University City area, along with Mayor Vi Lyles and Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt all are not happy with available signs still hanging in the windows.

CATS CEO John Lewis told them it's not all bad news. He says they have several people and entities interested in the space, but he says it all has to do with federal dollars being used to build the parking deck.

“And since they are in a federal facility, the federal requirements are such that if the feds want to come in and reclaim there is a 30 day notice in that,” Lewis said.

It’s something that shocked the council. Lewis says potential tenants are hesitant to sign a contract for space.

Councilman Phipps didn't stop there with questions on why the decks are full, but the retail space is not.

“The gates are still up now. We haven't started to operationally charge for parking in those decks yet,” he said. “Anybody can come in and out. I didn't see anybody.”

Despite that, Lewis says people aren't parking for free.

“The automatic system is not in operation, but we have personnel who are charging and making sure we're enforcing,” he said.