DELAND, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy is facing felony charges after police say he was rebuffed by a girl, got angry, and threatened to shoot up a middle school.

DeLand Middle School was placed on a "code red" lockdown just before 9 a.m. after staff was "alerted to a potential threat heading toward campus," a Volusia County Schools spokesperson said.

According to DeLand Police , the boy was texting a 13-year-old girl at the school. When she made it clear she was not interested, the boy texted her that he was going to shoot up the school.

The girl showed the messages to a school resource officer, who confronted the boy at a school gate.

The boy fled but was soon caught by police officers.

Police did not find a weapon, but they took the boy into custody. The lockdown was lifted at 9:09 a.m.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with several offenses, including written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting and false imprisonment.

"We take all threats very seriously, which is why we put the school on lockdown," DeLand Police spokesman Julian Millan said.